RAM Streaming “Incinerating Storms” Track From Upcoming Rod Album

Swedish heavy metallers, Ram, will release their new album, Rod, on November 3rd via Metal Blade Records. The third and final single “Incinerating Storms” is available for streaming below.

The album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Digipak CD

- 180g black vinyl

- orange red vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

-- lame splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red brown marbled vinyl (ebay-exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- transparent orange vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- box-set (limited to 500 copies) with the album on orange-brown/black-marbled vinyl and digipak CD, plus a flag, a back patch, a photo card (hand signed by all members), and the Monuments Of Masters 7" featuring covers of Venom ("In League With Satan") and Exciter ("Beyond The Gates Of Doom").

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available

Ram comments about Rod: "We are very proud to release our fifth studio album entitled Rod. On this album for the first time ever we wrote a conceptual story over 6 songs, something that we always wanted to do but never got right. This album contains probably our most epic moments to date but it is still definitely Heavy Metal Tyranny!"

Rod tracklisting:

“Declaration Of Independence”

“On Wings Of No Return”

“Gulag”

“A Throne At Midnight”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 1: Anno Infinitus”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 2: Ignitor”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 3: The Cease to Be”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 4: Voices of Death”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 5: Incinerating Storms”

“Ramrod The Destroyer, Pt. 6: Ashes”

“Incinerating Storms”:

“On Wings Of No Return” video:

“Gulag” lyric video:

Ram lineup:

Oscar Carlquist: Vocals

Morgan Pettersson: Drums

Harry Granroth: Guitar

Martin Jonsson: Guitar

Tobias Petterson: Bass