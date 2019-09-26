RAM Streaming The Throne Within Album In It's Entirety

RAM recently unleashed their new album, The Throne Within, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream can be found below.

The Throne Within can be ordered here in the following formats:

- jewelcase CD

- limited edition digibook-2CD (EU exclusive - includes bonus CD, slipcase, and patch)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear/brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- lilac marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- purple/black A/B side vinyl (EU webstore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- ochre-brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- limited edition 2LP (EU exclusive - includes clear violet marbled 2LP, poster, and patch)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available!

The Throne Within tracklisting:

"The Shadowwork"

"Blades Of Betrayal"

"Fang And Fur"

"Violence (Is Golden)"

"The Trap"

"No Refuge"

"Spirit Reaper"

"You All Leave"

"Ravnfell"

Album stream:

"Spirit Reaper" video:

"Blades Of Betrayal" video:

"Ravnfell" lyric video: