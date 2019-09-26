RAM Streaming The Throne Within Album In It's Entirety

September 26, 2019, 39 minutes ago

news heavy metal ram

RAM Streaming The Throne Within Album In It's Entirety

RAM recently unleashed their new album, The Throne Within, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream can be found below.

The Throne Within can be ordered here in the following formats:

- jewelcase CD
- limited edition digibook-2CD (EU exclusive - includes bonus CD, slipcase, and patch)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- clear/brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- lilac marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- purple/black A/B side vinyl (EU webstore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- ochre-brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- limited edition 2LP (EU exclusive - includes clear violet marbled 2LP, poster, and patch)
* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available!

The Throne Within tracklisting:

"The Shadowwork"
"Blades Of Betrayal"
"Fang And Fur"
"Violence (Is Golden)"
"The Trap"
"No Refuge"
"Spirit Reaper"
"You All Leave"
"Ravnfell"

Album stream:

"Spirit Reaper" video:

"Blades Of Betrayal" video:

"Ravnfell" lyric video:



Featured Audio

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews