RAM Streaming The Throne Within Album In It's Entirety
September 26, 2019, 39 minutes ago
RAM recently unleashed their new album, The Throne Within, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream can be found below.
The Throne Within can be ordered here in the following formats:
- jewelcase CD
- limited edition digibook-2CD (EU exclusive - includes bonus CD, slipcase, and patch)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- clear/brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- lilac marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- purple/black A/B side vinyl (EU webstore exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- ochre-brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- limited edition 2LP (EU exclusive - includes clear violet marbled 2LP, poster, and patch)
* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available!
The Throne Within tracklisting:
"The Shadowwork"
"Blades Of Betrayal"
"Fang And Fur"
"Violence (Is Golden)"
"The Trap"
"No Refuge"
"Spirit Reaper"
"You All Leave"
"Ravnfell"
Album stream:
"Spirit Reaper" video:
"Blades Of Betrayal" video:
"Ravnfell" lyric video: