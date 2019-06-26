RAMMSTEIN Announce European Stadium Tour 2020; Video Trailer
June 26, 2019, 29 minutes ago
Rammstein have announced a European stadium tour for 2020. Confirmed dates currently have the trek launching on May 25 in Klagenfurt, Austria, and wrapping up on August 4 in Aarhus, Denmark. UK dates will be announced soon.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 5 at 11 AM, local time exclusively via eventim.com/rammstein. Members of Rammstein fan-club “LIFAD” will have the opportunity to buy tickets from Wednesday, July 3 until Thursday, July 4 at 11 AM. Further details here. Find a video trailer below.
Dates:
May
25 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
29 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena Leipzig
June
2 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
6 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
7 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
10 - Ostend, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers
17 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Boucher Road Playing Fields
24 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
27 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
July
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
9 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
13 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
17 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds
26 - Trondheim, Norway - Granåsen
31 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
August
4 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park