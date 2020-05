RAMMSTEIN - European Stadium Tour Rescheduled; New Dates Revealed

German industrial metallers, Rammstein, have announced the new, rescheduled dates for this year’s tour, which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. All shows have now been rescheduled to 2021, and already-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

Says the band: "Stay safe! We're excited and look forward to seeing you in 2021."

New 2021 dates:

May

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena Leipzig (rescheduled from 29.05.2020)

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena Leipzig (rescheduled from 30.05.2020)

27 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion (rescheduled from 25.05.2020)

31 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena (rescheduled from 2.06.2020)

June

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena (rescheduled from 03.06.2020)

5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion (rescheduled from 04.07.2020)

6 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion (rescheduled from 05.07.2020)

12 - Belfast, Ireland - Boucher Road Playing Fields (rescheduled from 17.06.2020)

16 - Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium (rescheduled from 14.06.2020)

19 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena (rescheduled from 20.06.2020)

23 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park (rescheduled from 04.08.2020)

26 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena (rescheduled from 27.06.2020)

27 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena (rescheduled from 28.06.2020)

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from 01.07.2020)

July

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from 02.07.2020)

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund (rescheduled from 06.06.2020)

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund (rescheduled from 07.06.2020)

9 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from 09.07.2020)

10 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from 10.07.2020)

13 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (rescheduled from 13.07.2020)

17 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy (rescheduled from 17.07.2020)

21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds (rescheduled from 21.07.2020)

25 - Trondheim, Norway - Leangen Travbane (rescheduled from 26. & 27.07.2020, previous venue: Granåsen)

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 31.07.2020)

31 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 01.08.2020)

August

3 - Nijmegen, Netherlands Goffertpark (rescheduled from 24.06.2020)

7 - Ostend, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers (rescheduled from 10.06.2020)