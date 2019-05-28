RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video From European Tour Kick-Off Show Posted
May 28, 2019, an hour ago
Rammstein kicked off their European stadium tour in support of their new self-titled album on May 27th at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Their show kicked off with four brand new songs and featured almost the whole album performed live, as well as a piano version of the hit "Engel" performed in the middle of the venue, and two encores. Check out the clips below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Was Ich Liebe"
"Links 2-3-4"
"Sex"
"Tattoo"
"Sehnsucht"
"Zeig Dich"
"Mein Herz Brennt"
"Puppe"
"Heirate Mich"
"Diamant"
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Mein Teil"
"Du Hast"
"Sonne"
"Ohne Dich"
Encore:
"Engel"
"Ausländer"
"Du Riechst So Gut"
"Pussy"
Encore 2:
"Rammstein"
"Ich Will"
Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).
May
28 - Gelsenkirchen - Germany - Veltins-Arena
June
1 - Barcelona, Spain - RCDE Stadium
5 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse
8 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion
9 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion
12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken
22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip
28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
July
2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena
6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK **
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds
24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium
August
2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena **
6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala **
10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion
18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion
22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **
Rammstein will release an official video for "Ausländer", the third single from their new self-titled album, today (Tuesday, May 28th) at 10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST / 7:00pm CET. Check out the teaser trailer below.
According to the BraveWords scribe Carl Begai's review of the album, found here, "Ausländer" is "a heavy dance track right down to the auto-tuned bridge vocals; once again, the Rammstein 'no fucks given' sense of humour shines through. And it will become a hit if released, mark my words."