RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video From European Tour Kick-Off Show Posted

Rammstein kicked off their European stadium tour in support of their new self-titled album on May 27th at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Their show kicked off with four brand new songs and featured almost the whole album performed live, as well as a piano version of the hit "Engel" performed in the middle of the venue, and two encores. Check out the clips below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Was Ich Liebe"

"Links 2-3-4"

"Sex"

"Tattoo"

"Sehnsucht"

"Zeig Dich"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Puppe"

"Heirate Mich"

"Diamant"

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Mein Teil"

"Du Hast"

"Sonne"

"Ohne Dich"

Encore:

"Engel"

"Ausländer"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Pussy"

Encore 2:

"Rammstein"

"Ich Will"

Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).

May

28 - Gelsenkirchen - Germany - Veltins-Arena

June

1 - Barcelona, Spain - RCDE Stadium

5 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse

8 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion

9 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion

12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip

28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

July

2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena

6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK **

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds

24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena **

6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala **

10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion

18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion

22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **

Rammstein will release an official video for "Ausländer", the third single from their new self-titled album, today (Tuesday, May 28th) at 10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST / 7:00pm CET. Check out the teaser trailer below.

According to the BraveWords scribe Carl Begai's review of the album, found here, "Ausländer" is "a heavy dance track right down to the auto-tuned bridge vocals; once again, the Rammstein 'no fucks given' sense of humour shines through. And it will become a hit if released, mark my words."