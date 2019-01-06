RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video From Puerto Vallarta New Year's Eve Show Posted

On December 31st, Rammstein performed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at Explanada Flamingos. Fan-filmed video including frontman Till Lindemann's New Year's Eve countdown is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Ramm 4"

"Reise, Reise"

"Hallelujah"

"Zerstören"

"Keine Lust"

"Feuer Frei!"

"Seemann"

"Mein Teil" (first live performance since 2013)

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Links 2-3-4"

"Ich Will"

"Du Hast"

"Ohne Dich"

Encore:

"Sonne"

"Amerika"

"Stripped" (Depeche Mode cover - countdown 2019)

Encore 2:

"Te Quiero Puta!"