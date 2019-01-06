RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video From Puerto Vallarta New Year's Eve Show Posted
January 6, 2019, 33 minutes ago
On December 31st, Rammstein performed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at Explanada Flamingos. Fan-filmed video including frontman Till Lindemann's New Year's Eve countdown is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Ramm 4"
"Reise, Reise"
"Hallelujah"
"Zerstören"
"Keine Lust"
"Feuer Frei!"
"Seemann"
"Mein Teil" (first live performance since 2013)
"Du Riechst So Gut"
"Mein Herz Brennt"
"Links 2-3-4"
"Ich Will"
"Du Hast"
"Ohne Dich"
Encore:
"Sonne"
"Amerika"
"Stripped" (Depeche Mode cover - countdown 2019)
Encore 2:
"Te Quiero Puta!"