RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Complete Montebello Rockfest 2017 Show Posted
July 4, 2017, 37 minutes ago
The Montebello Rockfest, the largest rock festival in Canada, was held June 22nd-25th, 2017 in Montebello, QC. Fan-filmed video of headliners Rammstein's complete show is available below.
Rammstein's setlist was as follows:
"Ramm 4"
"Reise, Reise"
"Hallelujah"
"Zerstören"
"Keine Lust"
"Feuer Frei!"
"Seemann"
"Ich Tu Dir Weh"
"Du Riechst So Gut"
"Mein Herz Brennt"
"Links 2-3-4"
"Ich Will"
"Du Hast"
"Stripped (Depeche Mode cover)
Encore:
"Sonne"
"Amerika"
"Engel"