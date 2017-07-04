RAMMSTEIN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Complete Montebello Rockfest 2017 Show Posted

The Montebello Rockfest, the largest rock festival in Canada, was held June 22nd-25th, 2017 in Montebello, QC. Fan-filmed video of headliners Rammstein's complete show is available below.

Rammstein's setlist was as follows:

"Ramm 4"

"Reise, Reise"

"Hallelujah"

"Zerstören"

"Keine Lust"

"Feuer Frei!"

"Seemann"

"Ich Tu Dir Weh"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Links 2-3-4"

"Ich Will"

"Du Hast"

"Stripped (Depeche Mode cover)

<

Encore:

"Sonne"

"Amerika"

"Engel"