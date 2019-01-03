RAMMSTEIN - Five Videos In Planning For New Album

Speaking with UK-based Kerrang!, Rammstein guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe revealed the band has plans to release five videos for their highly anticipated new album, due to be released in April.

Kruspe: "We flew to Los Angeles to mix the record with Rich Costey, who has worked with Muse and a bunch of other big bands. It looks like we will have five music videos coming out this time, too. I feel really happy with the album, although a few things might still change, of course."

Kruspe released his third Emigrate album, A Million Degrees, on November 30th. Check out the official video below for the single "1234" below featuring Billy Talent's Ben Kowalewicz and Ian D'Sa, Margaux Bossieux (Dirty Mary), Joe Letz (Combichrist) and Kruspe, along with new behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot.

The tracklist is as follows:

"War"

"1234" (feat. Benjamin Kowalewicz)

"A Million Degrees"

"Lead You On" (feat. Margaux Bossieux)

"You Are So Beautiful"

"Hide and Seek"

"We Are Together"

"Let's Go" (feat. Till Lindemann)

"I'm Not Afraid" (feat. Cardinal Copia)

"Spitfire"

"Eyes Fade Away"