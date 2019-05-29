RAMMSTEIN Frontman Brings Out Big(ger) Guns, Keyboardist In The Line Of Fire On European Tour 2019 (Video)

Rammstein kicked off their European stadium tour in support of their new self-titled album on May 27th at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The live favourite "Mein Teil" was performed mid-way through the show, featuring the now traditional stageplay of frontman Till Lindemann trying to roast keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz alive in a cast iron pot. This time out, however, Lindemann brings out even more firepower than in previous years, with Flake standing directly in the line of fire. Enjoy.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Was Ich Liebe"

"Links 2-3-4"

"Sex"

"Tattoo"

"Sehnsucht"

"Zeig Dich"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Puppe"

"Heirate Mich"

"Diamant"

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Mein Teil"

"Du Hast"

"Sonne"

"Ohne Dich"

Encore:

"Engel"

"Ausländer"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Pussy"

Encore 2:

"Rammstein"

"Ich Will"

Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).

June

1 - Barcelona, Spain - RCDE Stadium

5 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse

8 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion

9 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion

12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip

28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

July

2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena

6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK **

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds

24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena **

6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala **

10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion

18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion

22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **