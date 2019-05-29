RAMMSTEIN Frontman Brings Out Big(ger) Guns, Keyboardist In The Line Of Fire On European Tour 2019 (Video)
May 29, 2019, 12 minutes ago
Rammstein kicked off their European stadium tour in support of their new self-titled album on May 27th at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The live favourite "Mein Teil" was performed mid-way through the show, featuring the now traditional stageplay of frontman Till Lindemann trying to roast keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz alive in a cast iron pot. This time out, however, Lindemann brings out even more firepower than in previous years, with Flake standing directly in the line of fire. Enjoy.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Was Ich Liebe"
"Links 2-3-4"
"Sex"
"Tattoo"
"Sehnsucht"
"Zeig Dich"
"Mein Herz Brennt"
"Puppe"
"Heirate Mich"
"Diamant"
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Mein Teil"
"Du Hast"
"Sonne"
"Ohne Dich"
Encore:
"Engel"
"Ausländer"
"Du Riechst So Gut"
"Pussy"
Encore 2:
"Rammstein"
"Ich Will"
Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).
June
1 - Barcelona, Spain - RCDE Stadium
5 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse
8 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion
9 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion
12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken
22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip
28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
July
2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena
6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK **
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds
24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium
August
2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena **
6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala **
10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion
18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion
22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **