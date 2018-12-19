RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN Releases New Single Featuring German Rapper HAFTBEFEHL

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a new single, "Mathematik", featuring German rapper Haftbefehl. Fans of the Lindemann album from 2015 with Pain / Hypocrisy mastermind Peter Tägtgren, Skills In Pills, should be warned the track is something very different from Till's previous work.

Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe recently spoke with France-based United Rock Nations Radio about his new Eligrate album, A Million Degrees, and during the conversation he revealed that Rammstein's new album is nearing completion.

Kruspe: "To me, the process of doing this (Rammstein) record was something that I'm very happy with, because we've managed to gain a certain kind of respect back that we have lost in the past. It also kind of reminded me, the way that we are the moment, as the beginning from Rammstein. So, music-wise, I think it's richer when it comes to harmonies and melodies. That was also something that I was trying to do, because in the past, every time you talked about Rammstein, it's all about this big burden about the show and the fire. Nobody really talks about the music, which is, to me, as a music writer, kind of a slap in your face. It was also important to me that we kind of step up, music-wise, in a way. It's almost like Rammstein 3-D, I would describe it. I'm going to Los Angeles in the middle of December to mix the Rammstein record. After that, we are in the middle of tour preparation, and then we're gonna be on tour for the next three years."