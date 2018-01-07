RAMMSTEIN Frontman TILL LINDEMANN's In Stillen Nächten Poetry Book To Be Issued In English This Year

Alma Mater Books & Records have announced plans to release Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann's second poetry book, In Stillen Nächten, in English this year. The German edition was released in 2013. This follows the news that Alma Mater will release Moonspell vocalist Fernando Ribeiro's poetry book, Purgatorial, translated from Portuguese to English. Stay tuned for updates on Lindemann's release.

Moonspell kicked off 2018 with the following update:

"We start the year with awesome news for all those who have waited for Fernando's poetry to be translated. Well, it's now available on Fernando's own publisher Alma Mater Books & Records, and you can find more about how to order it and get your copy!"

From Alma Mater Books & Records:

"Following the thread of great news for 2018, we are happy to announce the first book release of Alma Mater Books. As number one in our list we present to you Purgatorial (English version) by Fernando Ribeiro, Moonspell's lead singer and lyricist, which took upon his own hand the epic task of translating his entire poetry plus some, for this awesome volume.

Pre-order starts in January and we will confirm if we can assure selling the books on the road when Moonspell tours with their fiends Cradle Of Filth. In the meanwhile, stay tuned for the announcement of more releases from our other authors tomorrow and check Fernando's artist page for some samples of his poetry."