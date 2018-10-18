RAMMSTEIN Guitarist PAUL LANDERS Talks Signature Tech 21 Fly Rig PL1 Pedal (Video)

The German branch of Guitar Magazine recently caught up with Rammstein's Paul Landers to talk at length about his new signature guitar pedal, the Tech 21 Fly Rig PL1. Check out the interview below.

Rammstein recently checked in with an update from the studio as work on a new album begins.

Back in July 2017, Rammstein performed at the Resurrection Fest and guitarist Richard Kruspe sat down for an interview about the band's next album and what the future holds for Rammstein.

Kruspe: "I just feel like, for some reason, that it's going to be the last record we do. That's a feeling. I can be wrong, but just at the moment, I feel like this is maybe the last shot we have, and I want to give two-hundred percent in that and make it as good as it can be. When I listen to the (new) stuff, there's so much potential and I'm very pleased about what we do at the moment, so I'm looking really forward to start recording maybe next year."

The Montebello Rockfest, the largest rock festival in Canada, was held June 22nd-25th, 2017 in Montebello, QC. Fan-filmed video of headliners Rammstein's complete show is available below.

Rammstein's setlist was as follows:

"Ramm 4"

"Reise, Reise"

"Hallelujah"

"Zerstören"

"Keine Lust"

"Feuer Frei!"

"Seemann"

"Ich Tu Dir Weh"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Links 2-3-4"

"Ich Will"

"Du Hast"

"Stripped (Depeche Mode cover)

Encore:

"Sonne"

"Amerika"

"Engel"