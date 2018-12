RAMMSTEIN Guitarist RICHARD Z. KRUSPE Talks Guitar / Studio Gear And Making Of New EMIGRATE Album (Video)

In the clip below, Rammstein guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe discusses his new Emigrate album, A Million Degrees, going deep into the making of the record and the studio / guitar gear used for the recordings. The interview is conducted in German by Guitar Magazine; switch on English subtitles in "settings."

Kruspe released his third Emigrate album, A Million Degrees, on November 30th. Check out the official video below for second single, "You Are So Beautiful".

The first single, "1234", features Billy Talent's Ben Kowalewicz and Ian D'Sa, Margaux Bossieux (Dirty Mary), Joe Letz (Combichrist) and Kruspe. The official video along with new behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot in available below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"War"

"1234" (feat. Benjamin Kowalewicz)

"A Million Degrees"

"Lead You On" (feat. Margaux Bossieux)

"You Are So Beautiful"

"Hide and Seek"

"We Are Together"

"Let's Go" (feat. Till Lindemann)

"I'm Not Afraid" (feat. Cardinal Copia)

"Spitfire"

"Eyes Fade Away"