RAMMSTEIN Guitarist RICHARD Z. KRUSPE Talks Making Of New Album - "I Thought 'No, I'm Not Going Through More Suffering"; That Was Four Years Ago"

Metal Wani’s Jessie David recently spoke with Rammstein guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe about the creative process for his new Emigrate album, A Million Degrees, collaborating with multiple musicians, and what’s instore for Rammstein as they prepare to go on tour in 2019.

During the interview Richard talks about working with longtime friend, Till Lindemann. The two work together in Rammstein, Till is featured in the Emigrate song "Let’s Go", which is one of the first songs that Richard and Till wrote together, but the two have a bond that started much sooner. In the interview Richard discussed how Till was the one there for his first heartbreak, their wild experiences together, one that even resulted in the two of them stealing a cow.

Unfortunately, there is no plan for Emigrate to go on tour, but there is hope that Rammstein could potentially play some Emigrate songs.

Rammstein are preparing to release a new album in 2019. At first Richard was a little hostile about the idea, until they tried with no pressure to create a few songs. Once they started rehearsing they found that there was a respect and good chemistry which reminded him of when Rammstein started.

Richard: "When I thought to do another Rammstein record, I was like, 'No, I'm going to do that. I'm not going through more suffering.' That was four years ago, but what we did in the beginning is we said 'Let's get together and try to come up with three or four songs.' We didn't really put any pressure on us, which was very important at this time. While we were starting to rehearse and stuff and getting ideas, I thought, 'Wow, it's actually very good. Things have changed.' All of a sudden, there's a certain kind of respect that I always missed a little bit. We just had good chemistry, which reminded me of the first time when we started."

On December 31st, Rammstein performed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at Explanada Flamingos. Fan-filmed video including frontman Till Lindemann's New Year's Eve countdown is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Ramm 4"

"Reise, Reise"

"Hallelujah"

"Zerstören"

"Keine Lust"

"Feuer Frei!"

"Seemann"

"Mein Teil" (first live performance since 2013)

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Links 2-3-4"

"Ich Will"

"Du Hast"

"Ohne Dich"

Encore:

"Sonne"

"Amerika"

"Stripped" (Depeche Mode cover - countdown 2019)

Encore 2:

"Te Quiero Puta!"