RAMMSTEIN - Limited Anniversary Editions Of 1995 Debut Album Available In December

It was 25 years ago to the day, September 25, 1995, that Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate this first indelible impact on global hard rock history, Rammstein and Vertigo/UMe will release limited, remastered editions of the band’s groundbreaking debut on December 4.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) will feature the album’s original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound will be available digitally.

In addition, there will be a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the Anniversary Edition packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

The limited editions can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Wollt ihr das Bett in Flammen sehen"

"Der Meister"

"Weisses Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Du riechst so gut"

"Das alte Leid"

"Heirate mich"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Rammstein"