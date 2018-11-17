RAMMSTEIN - New Album Nearing Completion: "We're Gonna Be On Tour For The Next Three Years"

Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe will release his third Emigrate album, A Million Degrees, on November 30th. He recently spoke with France-based United Rock Nations Radio about the album, and during the conversation he revealed that Rammstein's new album is nearing completion.

Kruspe: "To me, the process of doing this (Rammstein) record was something that I'm very happy with, because we've managed to gain a certain kind of respect back that we have lost in the past. It also kind of reminded me, the way that we are the moment, as the beginning from Rammstein. So, music-wise, I think it's richer when it comes to harmonies and melodies. That was also something that I was trying to do, because in the past, every time you talked about Rammstein, it's all about this big burden about the show and the fire. Nobody really talks about the music, which is, to me, as a music writer, kind of a slap in your face. It was also important to me that we kind of step up, music-wise, in a way. It's almost like Rammstein 3-D, I would describe it. I'm going to Los Angeles in the middle of December to mix the Rammstein record. After that, we are in the middle of tour preparation, and then we're gonna be on tour for the next three years."

Check out the official video below for Emigrate's new single "1234" below featuring Billy Talent's Ben Kowalewicz and Ian D'Sa, Margaux Bossieux (Dirty Mary), Joe Letz (Combichrist) and Kruspe, along with new behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot.

The tracklist is as follows:

"War"

"1234" (feat. Benjamin Kowalewicz)

"A Million Degrees"

"Lead You On" (feat. Margaux Bossieux)

"You Are So Beautiful"

"Hide and Seek"

"We Are Together"

"Let's Go" (feat. Till Lindemann)

"I'm Not Afraid" (feat. Cardinal Copia)

"Spitfire"

"Eyes Fade Away"