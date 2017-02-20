RAMMSTEIN - New Trailer For Forthcoming Documentary Available

The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that Rammstein's new band documentary, entitled Rammstein: Paris, will hit cinemas internationally on March 23rd. It was shot at the band's sell-out shows at Bercy Arena in 2012, in Paris, by Grammy-winning Swedish director Jonas Akerlund. A new trailer for the documentary can be viewed below.

On November 9th, 2016 Pain featuring Hypocrisy frontman and Lindemann co-founder Peter Tägtgren performed at Klubsen in Hamburg, Germany. During their set the band was joined by Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann for the first ever live performance of Lindemann material. Check out footage of "Praise Abort" below.

Lindemann released their debut album, Skills In Pills, in June 2015 via Warner Music. Tägtgren recently spoke with Finland's Kaaos TV about the release and their future plans. Check out the interview below:

Lindemann recently uploaded behind-the-scenes footage from their "Praise Abort" video shoot. The official video can also be seen below.

To read BraveWords scribe Carl Begai's Lindemann feature, click here.