RAMMSTEIN - Official Video For New Single "Radio" Released

German crushers, Rammstein, have released the official video for "Radio", the new single from their upcoming self-title album, out on May 17 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America. Pre-order the album here. Check out the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Zeig Dich"

"Ausländer"

"Sex"

"Puppe"

"Was Ich Liebe"

"Diamant"

"Weit Weg"

"Tattoo"

"Hallomann"

Check out some brief audio teasers from the album below.

"Deutschland" video:

(Photo - Olaf Heine)