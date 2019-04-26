RAMMSTEIN - Official Video For New Single "Radio" Released
April 26, 2019, an hour ago
German crushers, Rammstein, have released the official video for "Radio", the new single from their upcoming self-title album, out on May 17 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America. Pre-order the album here. Check out the video below.
Tracklisting:
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Zeig Dich"
"Ausländer"
"Sex"
"Puppe"
"Was Ich Liebe"
"Diamant"
"Weit Weg"
"Tattoo"
"Hallomann"
Check out some brief audio teasers from the album below.
"Deutschland" video:
(Photo - Olaf Heine)