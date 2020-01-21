RAMMSTEIN Officially Announce First-Ever North American Stadium Tour; Video Trailer

German industrial metal band, Rammstein, have announced their first-ever stadium tour in North America. Watch a video trailer below.

After sold-out shows all over Europe, the band brings its full-scale stadium production across the Atlantic for a series of 10 open-air dates beginning August 20 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal and traveling to eight other stadiums in the US before a last farewell at Foro Sol in Mexico City on September 27.

Dates:

August

20 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

27 - Washington, DC - FedExField

30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

September

3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

6 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

19 - Los Angeles, CA - United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

Tickets for Rammstein's North America Stadium Tour 2020 go on sale to the general public on January 24 at 10 AM. Further information here.