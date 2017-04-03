RAMMSTEIN - Rammstein: Paris Concert Film Rocks Out At Global Box Office After Screenings Around The World

Rammstein: Paris, directed by the iconic Jonas Åkerlund, has achieved a global box office success of over $2 million following last week’s event screenings. The immense audience excitement for the music film was no surprise considering that the German heavy metal band, Rammstein have sold over 35 million records around the world. This state-of-the-art film saw Åkerlund take a radical new approach to capturing the thrilling excitement of Rammstein’s live performance.

21 years down the line, with the original lineup, the six East Berliners stand at the very apex of the rock world, achieving album and DVD sales in the millions, headlining festivals and major venues around the world and selling out shows in record time (the band’s bill-topping appearance at New York’s Madison Square Garden saw the 20,000 seats snapped up in just 20 minutes!).

Trafalgar Releasing had worldwide rights to Rammstein: Paris excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland (which were distributed by NFP). The top performing territories for Trafalgar Releasing were Russia, Latin America and Poland, helping to achieve over $1million for the outfit. NFP’s territories saw a grossing of almost $1.2million across two screening dates, coming in second on Germany’s weekend box office.

Rammstein: Paris has become one of Trafalgar Releasing’s top music events following the worldwide screenings of Roger Waters: The Wall (which made almost $5million at the global box office with top performing territories including Italy, Latin America, Czech Republic, France and Germany) and One More Time With Feeling with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (from acclaimed director, Andrew Dominik, which achieved over $2.2million). 2017 has also seen Trafalgar Releasing (in partnership with CinEvents) screen across the UK and selected European territories, a targeted release of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars (alongside a new interview with the drummer from David Bowie’s band produced by MOJO Magazine), which made an impressive $240,000 from just 200 screens.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing has said on the success: “It was great to work so closely with Rammstein’s management team on the release of Rammstein: Paris – they helped us talk directly to the passionate fan base of the band, who came out to celebrate this truly unique event. We look forward to working on similar kinds of projects in the future and bringing music events to the big screen around the world.”

These releases have proven that audiences truly exist for these seminal artists in cinema – and in the case of all the films mentioned above, directors are working on changing perceptions of watching music on film and stretching the traditional conventions of the big screen. Trafalgar Releasing are currently working on Sophie Fiennes’ new Grace Jones film with much more to be announced.

The official pre-sale for Rammstein: Paris is underway ahead of its worldwide release on May 19th. The film, which will be released in many configurations, sets new standards. In March 2012, during the Made in Germany tour, Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund shot two acclaimed Rammstein concerts at the Palais Omnisports arena in Paris in front of 17,000 spectators.

Featuring 22 songs from the band's entire repertoire, the resulting film is not only the most spectacular collection of imagery about the most successful German rock band of our time, but also a masterpiece of music cinema, capturing Rammstein's energy as a unique visual and sonic experience. An extended trailer for the release, posted on April 2nd, is available below.

Åkerlund is notorious for his radical, pioneering video clips for bands such as The Prodigy, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, and also Rammstein. Absurd details, upended perspectives, shocks of contrast, and sensory confusion flicker through his music productions, and in Rammstein: Paris, he celebrates this from the very first minute.

Rammstein play 22 songs (128 minutes), ranging from "Wollt Ihr Das Bett In Flammen Sehen?”, the first song from the very first album, to "Frühling In Paris" from the last studio album Liebe Ist Für Alle Da.

Artistically and dramaturgically ingeniously staged, like an overwhelming video clip, Rammstein: Paris is one of the best rock concert films of all time. "Absolument."

A first impression of this masterpiece can be seen below: