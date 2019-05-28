RAMMSTEIN Release NSFW Music Video For "Ausländer"
May 28, 2019, an hour ago
Rammstein have released the Jörn Heitmann-directed video for "Ausländer", the third single from their new self-titled album, released on May 17 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America.
According to the BraveWords scribe Carl Begai's review of the album, found here, "Ausländer" is "a heavy dance track right down to the auto-tuned bridge vocals; once again, the Rammstein 'no fucks given' sense of humour shines through. And it will become a hit if released, mark my words."
Find the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Zeig Dich"
"Ausländer"
"Sex"
"Puppe"
"Was Ich Liebe"
"Diamant"
"Weit Weg"
"Tattoo"
"Hallomann"
"Ausländer" video:
"Radio" video:
"Deutschland" video:
Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).
May
28 - Gelsenkirchen - Germany - Veltins-Arena
June
1 - Barcelona, Spain - RCDE Stadium
5 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse
8 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion
9 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion
12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken
22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip
28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
July
2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena
6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK **
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds
24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium
August
2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena **
6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala **
10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion
18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion
22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **