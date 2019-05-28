RAMMSTEIN Release NSFW Music Video For "Ausländer"

Rammstein have released the Jörn Heitmann-directed video for "Ausländer", the third single from their new self-titled album, released on May 17 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America.

According to the BraveWords scribe Carl Begai's review of the album, found here, "Ausländer" is "a heavy dance track right down to the auto-tuned bridge vocals; once again, the Rammstein 'no fucks given' sense of humour shines through. And it will become a hit if released, mark my words."

Find the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Zeig Dich"

"Ausländer"

"Sex"

"Puppe"

"Was Ich Liebe"

"Diamant"

"Weit Weg"

"Tattoo"

"Hallomann"

"Ausländer" video:

"Radio" video:

"Deutschland" video:

Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).

May

28 - Gelsenkirchen - Germany - Veltins-Arena

June

1 - Barcelona, Spain - RCDE Stadium

5 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse

8 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion

9 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion

12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip

28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

July

2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena

6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK **

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds

24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena **

6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala **

10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion

18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion

22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **