German crushers, Rammstein, have revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming self-title album, out on May 17 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Zeig Dich"

"Ausländer"

"Sex"

"Puppe"

"Was Ich Liebe"

"Diamant"

"Weit Weg"

"Tattoo"

"Hallomann"

"Deutschland" video:

(Photo - Olaf Heine)