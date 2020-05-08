RAMMSTEIN's 2020 Stadium Tour Cancelled

German industrial metallers Rammstein have released a statement in regards to their 2020 European stadium tour.

Says the band: "Due to local event restrictions related to COVID-19, which now affect almost all planned dates, the band's 2020 stadium tour can unfortunately not take place.

"We are currently checking whether it is possible to reschedule the dates and will communicate any updates as soon as possible! All tickets will remain valid until then.

"Thank you again for your understanding and patience."

Currently, Rammstein's North American tour is still a go. Find dates below, and further information here.

Dates:

August

20 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

27 - Washington, DC - FedExField

30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

September

3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

6 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

19 - Los Angeles, CA - United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol