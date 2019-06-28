RAMMSTEIN Take You Behind-The-Scenes On Shoot For "Radio" Music Video
June 28, 2019, an hour ago
Rammstein have released official "making of" footage, showing fans what went into the band's music video for "Radio", a track from their new self-titled album, out now via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America. What the new clip, as well as the official video, below:
Rammstein have announced a European stadium tour for 2020. Confirmed dates currently have the trek launching on May 25 in Klagenfurt, Austria, and wrapping up on August 4 in Aarhus, Denmark. UK dates will be announced soon.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 5 at 11 AM, local time exclusively via eventim.com/rammstein. Members of Rammstein fan-club “LIFAD” will have the opportunity to buy tickets from Wednesday, July 3 until Thursday, July 4 at 11 AM. Further details here. Find a video trailer below.
2020 tour dates:
May
25 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
29 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena Leipzig
June
2 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
6 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
7 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
10 - Ostend, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers
17 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Boucher Road Playing Fields
24 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
27 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena
July
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
9 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
13 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
17 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds
26 - Trondheim, Norway - Granåsen
31 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
August
4 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park