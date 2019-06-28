RAMMSTEIN Take You Behind-The-Scenes On Shoot For "Radio" Music Video

Rammstein have released official "making of" footage, showing fans what went into the band's music video for "Radio", a track from their new self-titled album, out now via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America. What the new clip, as well as the official video, below:

Rammstein have announced a European stadium tour for 2020. Confirmed dates currently have the trek launching on May 25 in Klagenfurt, Austria, and wrapping up on August 4 in Aarhus, Denmark. UK dates will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 5 at 11 AM, local time exclusively via eventim.com/rammstein. Members of Rammstein fan-club “LIFAD” will have the opportunity to buy tickets from Wednesday, July 3 until Thursday, July 4 at 11 AM. Further details here. Find a video trailer below.

2020 tour dates:

May

25 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion

29 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena Leipzig

June

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

6 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

7 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

10 - Ostend, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers

17 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Boucher Road Playing Fields

24 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

27 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

July

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

9 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

13 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

17 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds

26 - Trondheim, Norway - Granåsen

31 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

August

4 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park