RAMMSTEIN Teases Song Riffs From New Album (Audio)

April 19, 2019, an hour ago

German crushers, Rammstein, have revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming self-title album, out on May 17 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Zeig Dich"
"Ausländer"
"Sex"
"Puppe"
"Was Ich Liebe"
"Diamant"
"Weit Weg"
"Tattoo"
"Hallomann"

Check out some brief audio teasers from the album below.

"Deutschland" video:

(Photo - Olaf Heine)



