RAMMSTEIN - Two "Ausländer" Remixes Available Via Spotify
June 3, 2019, an hour ago
Rammstein recently released "Ausländer", the third single from their new self-titled album, which came out on May 17th via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America. Two remixes of the song - one by R3HAB, the other by Felix Jaehn - are now available on Spotify here.
According to the BraveWords scribe Carl Begai's review of the album, found here, "Ausländer" is "a heavy dance track right down to the auto-tuned bridge vocals; once again, the Rammstein 'no fucks given' sense of humour shines through. And it will become a hit if released, mark my words."
Find the official "Ausländer" video below.
Tracklisting:
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Zeig Dich"
"Ausländer"
"Sex"
"Puppe"
"Was Ich Liebe"
"Diamant"
"Weit Weg"
"Tattoo"
"Hallomann"
"Ausländer" video:
"Radio" video:
"Deutschland" video:
Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).
June
5 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse
8 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion
9 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion
12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken
22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip
28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
July
2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena
6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds
24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium
August
2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena **
6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala **
10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion **
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion
18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion
22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **
Photo by Olaf Heine