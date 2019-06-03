RAMMSTEIN - Two "Ausländer" Remixes Available Via Spotify

Rammstein recently released "Ausländer", the third single from their new self-titled album, which came out on May 17th via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in North America. Two remixes of the song - one by R3HAB, the other by Felix Jaehn - are now available on Spotify here.

According to the BraveWords scribe Carl Begai's review of the album, found here, "Ausländer" is "a heavy dance track right down to the auto-tuned bridge vocals; once again, the Rammstein 'no fucks given' sense of humour shines through. And it will become a hit if released, mark my words."

Find the official "Ausländer" video below.

Tracklisting:

"Deutschland"

"Radio"

"Zeig Dich"

"Ausländer"

"Sex"

"Puppe"

"Was Ich Liebe"

"Diamant"

"Weit Weg"

"Tattoo"

"Hallomann"

"Ausländer" video:

"Radio" video:

"Deutschland" video:

Rammstein's tour schedule is currently as follows. All shows listed below are SOLD OUT unless otherwise noted (**).

June

5 - Bern, Switzerland - Stade de Suisse

8 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion

9 - München, Germany - Olympiastadion

12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion

16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip

28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

July

2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena

6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna

20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds

24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski

29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena **

6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala **

10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion **

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion

18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion

22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion **

Photo by Olaf Heine