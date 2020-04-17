RAMMSTEIN – “We Are Working On A Solution” For Their Summer Tour

German industrial metallers Rammstein have released a statement about the fate of their previously announced European spring/summer tour. The tour was originally scheduled to kick off May 25 and run through August 4, with a U.S. tour to follow from August 20 through September 27.

The statement reads:

"Recently, several international governments have extended their bans on large-scale events. Also affected, unfortunately, are some of the dates for the 2020 Rammstein Tour.

"We are working on a solution for this difficult situation together with our partners in all the affected countries, and we hope for the understanding of those who have purchased tickets for the coming shows.

"As soon as we have precise and definitive information, we will communicate this immediately.

"Until then we ask for your understanding and patience, and we would also please request that you refrain for the time being from addressing further questions to the local event organizers, the band management, or the ticket systems. An update will follow as soon as possible."

Dates:

August

20 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

27 - Washington, DC - FedExField

30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

September

3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

6 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

19 - Los Angeles, CA - United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

