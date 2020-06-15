RAMMSTEIN Working On New Songs - "Whether Or Not It Will Turn Into An Album, Nobody Knows Yet"

Guesting on the German podcast Rodeo Radio, Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the band's 2020 tour plans to a halt, have been working on new music. Rammstein Belgium extracted that portuion of the conversation from the interview and posted it with subtitles. Check it out below.

Schneider: "We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs. We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs, but whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet."

Rammstein released their latest (self-titled) album in 2019, which was rumoured to "maybe" be their last record.

Rammstein recently announced the postponement of their North American tour. A message from the band follows:

"Sadly, but in the best interests of everyone’s health and safety, we have to postpone our North America Tour. We are now working on rescheduling the tour in 2021, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled show dates. We hope to have an update on that shortly and will communicate it once we do. For more information visit: aegpresents.com."

Rammstein recently announced the new, rescheduled dates for their European tour, which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. All shows have now been rescheduled to 2021, and already-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

Says the band: "Stay safe! We're excited and look forward to seeing you in 2021."

New 2021 dates:

May

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena Leipzig

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena Leipzig

27 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion

31 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

June

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

6 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

12 - Belfast, Ireland - Boucher Road Playing Fields

16 - Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium

19 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena

23 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park

26 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

27 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

July

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

9 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

10 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

13 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

17 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds

25 - Trondheim, Norway - Leangen Travbane

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

31 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

August

3 - Nijmegen, Netherlands Goffertpark

7 - Ostend, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers