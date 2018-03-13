RANDOM EYES – Grieve No More Album To Receive Physical Release

Finnish metal band, Random Eyes, have announced the physical release of their fourth album Grieve No More on March 30th via Rock ‘N’ Growl Records. The album comes in in a cardboard wallet as a limited edition of 100 pieces and includes 10 tracks + 1 bonus track. The CD can be pre-ordered at the Random Eyes Facebook page.

A brand new video teaser for the Grieve No More CD release can be viewed below:

The album includes ten tracks and was produced by Christian Palin (Panorama, ex-Adagio) and mixed/mastered by Angelo Buccolieri. The cover artwork was made by Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art (Soil, Flotsam & Jetsam, Fury, Kissin’ Dynamite, Bloodstock Festival).

Tracklisting:

“Trail Of Tears”

“Myopathy”

“Grieve No More”

“Fates Loves The Fearless”

“2 Worlds Collide”

“Damnation”

“Do What Thou Wilt”

“Never Too Late”

“Scar”

“The Final Quest”