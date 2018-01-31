RANDOM EYES Streaming Grieve No More Album In Full

January 31, 2018, 5 hours ago

news heavy metal random eyes

Finnish metallers Random Eyes have released their new studio album, Grieve No More, via Rock'N'Growl Records. A full album stream is available below:

The album includes ten tracks and was produced by Christian Palin (Panorama, ex-Adagio) and mixed/mastered by Angelo Buccolieri. The cover artwork was made by Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art (Soil, Flotsam & Jetsam, Fury, Kissin’ Dynamite, Bloodstock Festival).

Tracklisting:

“Trail Of Tears”
“Myopathy”
“Grieve No More”
“Fates Loves The Fearless”
“2 Worlds Collide”
“Damnation”
“Do What Thou Wilt”
“Never Too Late”
“Scar”
“The Final Quest”

