RANDOM EYES Streaming Grieve No More Album In Full

Finnish metallers Random Eyes have released their new studio album, Grieve No More, via Rock'N'Growl Records. A full album stream is available below:

The album includes ten tracks and was produced by Christian Palin (Panorama, ex-Adagio) and mixed/mastered by Angelo Buccolieri. The cover artwork was made by Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art (Soil, Flotsam & Jetsam, Fury, Kissin’ Dynamite, Bloodstock Festival).

Tracklisting:

“Trail Of Tears”

“Myopathy”

“Grieve No More”

“Fates Loves The Fearless”

“2 Worlds Collide”

“Damnation”

“Do What Thou Wilt”

“Never Too Late”

“Scar”

“The Final Quest”