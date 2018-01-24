RANDY BLACK - Gear Talk Part 1: Pearl Redline Drum Pedals (Video)
January 24, 2018, 11 hours ago
Canadian drum god Randy Black (ex-Primal Fear, ex-Annihilator), who now lives in Germany, is featured in a new Pearl Drums video talking about Pearl's Redline Pedals. Check it out below.
Black posted the following message in early 2017:
"Annihilator fans! I've been recording my own drum tracks recently and decided to re-visit a song I recorded in 1996. I originally co-wrote and recorded this song 'Refresh The Demon' with Jeff Waters. This is how I would approach it today. No triggers, no samples, no quantizing, no replacing. Cheers."
Drum Kit: Pearl Masters Premium Legend, Scarlet Red Burst finish with Black Chrome Hardware
12 & 13 rack toms, 14 & 16 floor toms and 18 gong/floor tom
Snare - 5.5 X 14 Free floating Brass
Cymbals - Sabian:
- 2 X 18 and 2 X 19” HHX-xplosion Crashes
- 2 X HH Power Bell Rides
- 14” Vault Hi-Hats and 14” AAX V-Hats
- 2 X 19” Paragon Chinas and 21” Holy China
Drum Heads - Aquarian:
- Kicks-Super Kick 10 & Resonator
- Snr. - Jack Dejohnette
- Toms - Response 2
Drum Sticks: Wincent RBSCB signature model - black
Recorded and mixed with the Presonus StudioLive RML16AI mixer and Studio One Pro software.