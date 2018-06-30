RANDY BLACK Revisits ANNIHILATOR's "Denied" In Drum Playthrough Video

Former Annihilator / Primal Fear drummer Randy Black has checked in with the following update:

"'Denied' is my favourite Ray Hartmann-era Annihilator drum track. It was also the song I most enjoyed playing every night on tour. This was and still is my approach to the song when we recorded it for the Double Live Annihilation CD (2003).

Ray is an awesome drummer and I loved the parts he originally came up with for this track. It was a tricky one to get down, I hope you enjoy it. If you dig it please share it. Liner notes on my YouTube channel."