RANDY CASTILLO - New Documentary On Late OZZY OSBOURNE / MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer Narrated By LITA FORD; Video Trailer Streaming

Variety reports that Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, Freestyle Digital Media has acquired digital worldwide rights for rock music documentary The Life, Blood And Rhythm Of Randy Castillo.

The film will be available to rent and own on digital HD on June 15th.

“Randy Castillo’s biggest contribution to live rock and roll was to make the rock drummer visible on stage behind that huge drum set, to give a performance that demanded attention,” said Ponder. “Thousands of fans have waited a long time for the movie to be released and we are incredibly fortunate to have Freestyle Digital Media as our distributor.”

The Life, Blood and Rhythm of Randy Castillo tells the story of a kind-hearted, sometimes mystical musician whose unique style redefined the art of heavy metal drumming, and whose generous spirit became a quiet legend in the lives he touched behind the scenes.

Randy Castillo’s thunderous virtuosity and unbridled stage performances contributed to the resurgent popularity of hard rock concerts in the 1980s and ‘90s when he played with Ozzy Osborne, Motley Crue, Lita Ford, and other icons.

The film traces Randy’s musical evolution, from his first, childhood drum kit; to his high school drum and bugle corps days; to the esoteric stage craft of his early touring bands; and finally, to the innovative performance art that defines his legend - and heavy metal, itself - to this day.

Randy shifted his focus to romance at the peak of his career, as he found time to imagine a family life with his fiancée, Christina. But he was taken by cancer soon after, leaving a deep and sudden void in the lives of Christina, his mother and sisters, and a surprisingly large circle of rock stars, many of whom considered Randy one of their closest and most trusted friends.

The film features superstar interviews, concert footage, Randy’s own home movies, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the first Native American drummer to reach the top of the pop music charts.

- Narrated by Lita Ford

- Written and Directed by Wynn Ponder

- Produced by Michael Bell

Featuring Interviews with: Slash, Lemmy, Zakk Wylde, Lita Ford, Nikki Sixx, Martha Davis, Bill Ward, Vince Neil, Kip Winger, Phil Soussan, Mike Inez, John 5, Billy Sheehan, Bobby Blotzer, Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum, Jerry Cantrell, Carmine Rojas, Tico Torres, Mitch Perry, Stevie Salas, and more.

Watch the trailer below: