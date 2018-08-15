RANDY RAMPAGE - Former ANNIHILATOR Frontman Dead At 58

Randy Rampage (real name Randall Desmond Archibald), former frontman for Canadian metal band Annihilator has passed away at 58 years of age. The founding member of hardcore band D.O.A. died on Tuesday, August 14th.

The Facebook page for the punk documentary Bloodied But Unbowed broke the news with the message, “Tonight sometime after 7 PM Randy Rampage left us to reign in the heavens. A punk legend has moved on. And because he shared himself with you, please share a moment and think of Randy Desmond Archibald aka Rampage. We love you Randy.” Randy Rampage performed on Annihilator's debut album Alice In Hell in 1988, and again on the band's 1999 album Criteria For A Black Widow. BraveWords offer our condolences to his family and friends.