RANDY RHOADS - Classic Photos At Auction In Celebration Of Late Guitar Legend's December 6th Birth Date

In celebration of the birth of late guitar legend, Randy Rhoads (December 6, 1956), Rock Scene Auctions are offering classic photographs by

Mark Weiss and Ron Sobol.

The above photo was published in Rolling Stone magazine after his tragic death on March 19th, 1982 - signed by photographer Mark Weiss - Capitol Theatre April 24, 1981. All auction winners will receive a free 13x19 of the above photo of Randy, signed by Mark Weiss.

"Randy bending down and posing with the guitar was a pretend live shoot at the Starwood. We went in and shot as if they were playing before a gig that night to get some shots that I couldn't get as I was now doing the lights for the band." - photographer Ron Sobol - Starwood 1977

(Top photo - The Record Plant 1977, photo by Ron Sobol)