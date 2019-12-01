RANDY RHOADS Gear Stolen From Musonia School Of Music In North Hollywood

Word has come down that gear belonging to late guitar legend Randy Rhoads was stolen from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, CA. Rhoads' sister, Kathy Rhoads-D'Argenzio, posted the sad news via the Instagram post below. The Musonia School of Music founded over 70 years ago by Randy Rhoads' mother, Delores.

Following is a message from The Randy Rhoads Society's official Facebook page administrator, Paul Bhamra:

"Very sad turn of events! I just got a call from Kathy Rhoads and she is extremely upset at what's happened to the Rhoads family and Musonia. I've been informed that someone has broken into Musonia and stolen Delores Rhoads instruments and some of Randy's Quiet Riot gear! Completely unbelievable that someone would do this to the Rhoads family, whom are always there for the fans and are very friendly and approachable. Totally blows me away!

I have been asked by Kathy Rhoads to put this info out there, especially to the people in LA. We hope that someone will maybe hear something or maybe be of help acquiring the stuff back for Kathy Rhoads and family. If anyone hears anything or comes across any of the stolen items please contact us here at The Randy Rhoads Society.

I was told by Kathy that they can't really give too much info as of right now due to an active investigation. Regardless it's very sad to hear as Randy and Delores are no longer with us which makes these stolen items priceless and irreplaceable. I will pass on more info as I get it . Any help finding info or the stolen items is much appreciated. It’s sad someone would do this to the Randy's family! Kathy is understandably very upset right now."

Anyone with information can contact Bhamra here. Stay tuned for updates.