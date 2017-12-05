RANDY RHOADS – Rare & Never Seen Before Photos Available For Auction

In Celebration of the Birth of Randy Rhoads - December 6th, 1956, bid now on Rock Scene Auctions. Check out classic photographs by Mark Weiss, Ron Sobol, and Paul Natkin.

This photo was published in Rolling Stone magazine after his tragic death on March 19th, 1982- signed by photographer Mark Weiss - Capitol Theatre April 24th, 1981:

"Randy is bending down and posing with the guitar was a pretend live shoot at the Starwood. We went in and shot as if they were playing before a gig that night to get some shots that I couldn't get as I was now doing the lights for the band.” - Photographer Ron Sobol - Starwood 1977:

Photographed on January 24th, 1982 in Chicago - signed by photographer Paul Natkin – 1981: