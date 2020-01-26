RANDY RHOADS' Sister Talks Memorabilia Robbery In New Video Interview - "We Have Been So Open, So Giving When it Comes To Randy's Legacy"

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Kathy Rhoads, the sister of the late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads while in California

Kathy Rhoads gave The Metal Voice a recap and an update on the Thanksgiving robbery at at the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, CA, which showcased Randy Rhoads memorabilia.

Kathy: "After the robbery, the local news got hold of the story and came to the Wine Tasting Room in Burbank. They did a whole news report on TV at the same time Ozzy Osbourne put a $25,000 reward for the conviction of the criminals and the return of all the items that were stolen, and that went viral. I can't tell you how heartfelt that was. The next morning we get a call saying some items were found in a dumpster by two people. We suspect whoever stole the items panicked and got rid of the trivial stuff and kept more valuable pieces, to throw everyone off their trail. The main items that are still missing are Randy's first electrical guitar (Harmony Rocket early 1960's), the first release of the Randy Rhoads Marshall white stack, the Delores Rhoads (Rhoads' Mother) French horn, plus other stuff.

It's an ongoing investigation. I can't say too much, but I can say right now there are no Musonia tours as of yet, as we are a little guarded and cautious. We need to get more security. Everyone is rooting for us, everyone is like 'How can anybody do this to Randy and our family?' We have been so open, so honest, so giving when it comes to Randy's legacy."

Anyone with information regarding the theft should reach out to Nick D'Argenzio, 818-281-7893 (phone) or e-mail: nickdargenzio@gmail.com.

Following the Thanksgiving 2019 burglary of a variety of historical Randy Rhoads instruments and memorabilia, Ozzy Osbourne offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of the remaining missing items. The reward will be disbursed upon the return of all the missing items.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter made the appeal via an announcement on social media (here). While some items were recovered, the most valuable ones remain missing (details and photos below).

The robbery occurred Thanksgiving night (November 28, 2019) at the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, CA, the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar and which was run by Randy's late mother Delores. Following Randy's death 37 years ago, the school drew fans from all over the world as a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy.

"As you can imagine, the items that were viciously stolen, including Randy's first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family," OZZY says "I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I've decided to personally offer a reward."

The stolen items are as follows:

* Randy Rhoads' First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket, Est. 1963

* Randy Rhoads Series Marshall Head, Rare Prototype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company.