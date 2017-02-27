RANDY RHOADS - Two Commemorative Shows Announced To Mark 35th Anniversary Of His Passing

Sunday March 19th, 2017 marks the 35th anniversary of the passing of Randy Rhoads, one of rock music’s most admired guitarists. Randy Rhoads passed away in a tragic plane accident while on tour with Ozzy Osbourne and the Blizzard of Ozz band on March 19th, 1982.

Tichy/Sutton Productions brings two commemorative shows to the The Canyon Club & Special Events Center in Agoura Hills, California on Sunday, March 19th followed by Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas on Friday, March 24th. See bashfest.us for tickets and VIP packages.

The house band, “The Madmen” will be anchored by Rudy Sarzo (Randy’s closest friend) formerly of the Blizzard of Ozz band on bass. Sadly, he was on tour with Randy at the time of his death. Rudy, who also played with Randy in Quiet Riot, has since moved on after Ozzy Osbourne’s band, to playing in Whitesnake, Dio, Queensryche and Blue Oyster Cult. Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner, Billy Idol, The Dead Daisies) who has also played in Ozzy Osbourne’s band will be on drums.

The Randy Rhoads Remembered concert features every song that Randy wrote and played on from the Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman albums as well as select tracks from Randy’s early catalog with Quiet Riot. Each song will feature a different renowned guitarist performing one of Randy’s classics.

Randy’s brother (Kelle Rhoads) and his sister (Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio) will also be there to pay tribute to their brother.

RRR House Band “The Madmen”

Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio, Quiet Riot, Queensryche) - bass

Brian Tichy (RRR Founder, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Billy Idol, Whitesnake) - drums

Dewey Bragg (Möth, Kill Devil Hill) - vox

Steve Ferlazzo (Nuno Bettencourt, Soundcheck Live Founder) - keys

RRR Guitarists:

Phil Demmel (Machine Head) - Canyon Club Show

Scotti Hill (Skid Row) - Canyon Club Show

Roy Z (Halford, Bruce Dickinson) - Canyon Club Show

Many more to be announced!

Footage of guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses, Art Of Anarchy) performing "Mr. Crowley" at the 2014 Randy Rhoads Remembered show can be enjoyed below.





