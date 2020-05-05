RANNOCH - Death Metal Pariahs To Release Sophomore Album, Reflections Upon Darkness, This Month; "The Dream" Single Streaming

Following their debut album release, Between Two Worlds, and follow up EP Age Of The Locust, Rannoch reveal their latest offering, Reflections Upon Darkness, due for release on May 25.

With a more evident polar shift between intensity and chilled movements, Rannoch push the extremity between these two planes further than ever before. Accompanying a more bombastic approach, with the inclusion of grander soundscapes of orchestral and electronic elements, is a more introspective lyrical path. The album explores themes of the obsessive, the lost, and sacrifice, ending with the 39-minute suite, "Darkness", comprised of the complete epic poem by Lord Byron.

The album will be available across all digital platforms, with both digital and physical versions available now as as pre-order from their Bandcamp store.

The single, "The Dream", is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

"Advenæ"

"De Heptarchia Mystica"

"Despair"

"The Hanged Man"

"Fail"

Darkness:

"Prelude"

"The Dream"

"Hope"

"The Devoured"

"Dying Embers"

"Void"

"Postlude"

"The Dream":