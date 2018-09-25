RAPHEUMETS WELL Premiere NSFW Music Video For “Witch Of Darkspire”

Blending a sound that is a complex mix of classical orchestrations, cosmic synths, and extreme metal to portray the epics of parallel worlds, Hickory, NC, based Rapheumets Well (Ra-few-mets) bring forth a voyage enriched with lore, fabricated from scratch to show the depth in which represents them as artists. From the birth of organic matter to great wars that tear the fabric of space/time, the story of Rapheumets Well’s music serves to immerse you into a world of oddities.

Inspired by the fictitious universe of the Atai, Rapheumets Well have unleashed three albums over the years, Dimensions (2014), Exile (2016) and Enders Door (2017) that progressively told a larger story portrayed in a complex saga of the Atai (ancient architects) who aid in the propagation of sentient life throughout the multi-verse. Returning in 2018, the sci-fi metallers are releasing their epic “The Elder’s Anthology” on October 26th on Test Your Metal Records. The release is a trilogy of sorts featuring selective tracks remixed and remastered from their three previous albums.

The band comments:

"The Elder's Anthology is a collection of songs (we felt) are important in re-igniting the lore of the previous albums. With new changes and new members, we felt it was important to transpose their skills into the foundation of the band. The Elder's Anthology is remastered with updated guitars, vocals, and baselines and we fell this was appropriate for moving forward with the next full-length album!"

Rapheumets Well have a new video "Witch of Darkspire" to present to fans in two versions, one is NSFW uncensored and the other censored.

Tracklisting:

“Resurrecting The Blood Gate”

“Dimensions”

“Crucible Of Titans”

“Resurgence”

“Witch Of Darkspire”

“The Betrayer (Part One)”

“They Cometh In Fire”

“Distress On The Aberrant Planet”

“Ghost Walkers Exodus”

“Witch Of Darkspire” NSFW video: