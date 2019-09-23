RATCHET DOLLS Release "Out Of Control" Video

Brownsville, Texas heavy rock band Ratchet Dolls has released the official music video for their new single, "Out Of Control".

“‘Out Of Control’ is a very rebellious song for me as I wrote it after removing myself from a toxic relationship with my former agents and management team. I was signed at a very early age and was practically a puppet to them for four years. Toward the end of the relationship, I was presented contracts designed to scalp me of my rights as a musician which was where I walked away. The lyric ‘…feeling half alive and I’m ready to fly…’ is a reminder to myself that I was ready to move forward even if it meant I would handle things on my own.” - Kevin Sauceda - Ratchet Dolls

Ratchet Dolls released their 2017 debut ,titled Damaged, through EarRiot Records, LLC (independent label). The band is currently in the studio recording their sophomore album which is set for release by mid-2020.

For further details, visit Ratchet Dolls on Facebook.