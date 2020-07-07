RATT - All 2020 Shows Cancelled, To Be Rescheduled For 2021

Last week, Ratt informed the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission of their decision to cancel or postpone all of their 2020 tour dates out of concern for the health and safety of their fans. This includes cancelling their headline date for the 3rd Annual ‘80s Rock the Dam Fest, reports The Ohio County Monitor.

Ratt has followed this up with a Facebook announcement that all shows scheduled for 2020 are being pushed to 2021, making it official.

The 3rd Annual ‘80s Rock the Dam Fest was originally scheduled for July 25 and was rescheduled to September 26 due to COVID-19 concerns. Plans were in progress to present the show in compliance with all State and CDC guidelines.

The BDTC learned of the band’s decision yesterday, July 3, through Facebook, not the band or its representation. “We were alerted by several fans early this morning, around 4 a.m., that the Facebook event page (for the ’80s Rock The Dam Fest) had been canceled by Ratt. This came as a complete surprise to us,” said Heath Eric, promoter for Beaver Dam concerts. “We thought it had to be a mistake, given that we had not been informed of any such decision, and certainly had not cancelled the event. Our team immediately began reaching out for answers. We also responded to media and fan inquiries, informing them that the event had not been cancelled.”

After speaking to the band’s management, the BDTC was informed of the decision to cancel. “Ultimately, we learned late in the day that Ratt had, in fact, decided to cancel the event. It’s an unfortunate turn of events and we wish this had been communicated in a better manner,” Eric said. “That being said, we certainly respect their decision to cancel. Now more than ever, safety comes first.”

With Ratt’s decision to cancel, it left the BDTC no other option, but to cancel the ‘80s Rock The Dam Fest. All ticket holders will receive refunds. The refund process will begin at some point next week.