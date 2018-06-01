RATT Announces First Shows For 2018; New Music, Out Of The Cellar 30th Anniversary Worldwide Tour Expected In 2019

The new breed of Ratt, led by founding members vocalist Stephen Pearcy and bassist, vocalist Juan Croucier, relaunch their well storied hard rock brand this summer with a teaser of tour dates that foreshadow a schedule that will keep the band busy through the end of the year.

While Ratt has evolved over several decades and endured various incarnations, this "new breed" of Ratt promises to bring a renewed energy to the band. "We have not had an all-original member line up since 1991 and sadly with the passing of Robbin Crosby, that chapter is over. However, if you still want to see the original band, there are many videos on YouTube and other places for fans to enjoy. That was a great band, but I guarantee that the new breed of Ratt that we put on stage every night will be in your face, energized and fully engaged. Simply put, the band our fans deserve," stated vocalist Pearcy.

The band promises to deliver a show heavy in the hits from their biggest albums which have sold over 20 million copies worldwide. Being one of the original Sunset Strip hard rock bands of the 80's, Ratt with the quadruple platinum selling debut Out Of The Cellar began their infestation. The band continues to grow their global fan base to this day, as new fans discover Ratt through streaming services like Spotify, songs in movies and new youth oriented TV shows. The band is planning new tracks for 2019, along with a worldwide tour in support of Out Of The Cellar's 30th Anniversary.

"Naturally, we are excited for the future of Ratt," declared bassist Croucier, continuing; "Our long term goals are still the same: give the Ratt fans the highest quality shows possible - period. The evolution of the band has had many twists and turns. We are looking to the future, and to the many good times ahead. We are moving forward with - the new breed of Ratt!"

If you want to see Ratt check in at theRattpack.com for tour dates, ticket links and updates.

Tour dates:

July

7 - Mulvane, KS - Kanas Star Casino

13 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amp @OC Fair

21 - Detroit, MI - Chene Park Amp

September

7 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont

October

5 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

6 - Manistee, MI - Little River Casino

12 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

13 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete St

17 - Little Rock, AR - Arkansas State Fair

25 - Worley, ID - Courdalene Casino