RATT Bassist JUAN CROUCIER - "I Am Now Getting Ready To Prepare What Will Be My Next Solo Record"

Ahead of Ratt's show this Friday (September 28th) at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, bassist Juan Croucier, one of the original band members, spoke with NorthJersey.com.

During the chat, Croucier revealed upcoming plans with his solo band, stating, “I am now getting ready to prepare what will be my next solo record.”

Asked what brings out lyrics when he's writing, he answered, “Making a statement that may change how you look at something."

Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Upcoming Ratt tour dates:

September

26 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

28 - The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ



October

12 - House of Blues Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, FL

13 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

15 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

17 - Arkansas State Fair - Little Rock, AR