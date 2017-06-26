RATT Bassist JUAN CROUCIER Talks Live Shows - "We've Really Made An Effort To Pay Attention To The Quality Of What We're Doing"

Original Ratt bassist Juan Croucier recently guested on the Music Mania podcast and talked about the band's wildly successful summer tour. He also addresses former drummer Bobby Blotzer going after him in the press with disparaging "low class" comments.

Ratt, featuring classic lineup members Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Juan Croucier (bass) and Warren DeMartini (guitar) along with former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo, performed on May 28th at the 2017 edition of the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma. Quality video from the show, courtesy of Decibel Geek TV, is available for streaming below.

Ratt recently guested on 98.9 The Rock and discussed the possibility of recording a new studio album for release in 2018. Check out the interview below.