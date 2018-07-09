RATT - Fan-Filmed Video From First Show With New Line-Up Posted

The new breed of Ratt, led by founding members vocalist Stephen Pearcy and bassist, vocalist Juan Croucier, relaunch their well storied hard rock brand this summer with a teaser of tour dates that foreshadow a schedule that will keep the band busy through the end of the year.

The band promises to deliver a show heavy in the hits from their biggest albums which have sold over 20 million copies worldwide. Being one of the original Sunset Strip hard rock bands of the 80's, Ratt with the quadruple platinum selling debut Out Of The Cellar began their infestation. The band continues to grow their global fan base to this day, as new fans discover Ratt through streaming services like Spotify, songs in movies and new youth oriented TV shows. The band is planning new tracks for 2019, along with a worldwide tour in support of Out Of The Cellar's 30th Anniversary.

"Naturally, we are excited for the future of Ratt," declared bassist Croucier, continuing; "Our long term goals are still the same: give the Ratt fans the highest quality shows possible - period. The evolution of the band has had many twists and turns. We are looking to the future, and to the many good times ahead. We are moving forward with - the new breed of Ratt!"

Ratt performed their first show with their brand new line-up in Mulvane, Kansas on July 7th. The band's line-up, as confirmed by Metal Sludge, is as follows:

Stephen Pearcy - vocals

Juan Croucier - bass

Jordan Ziff (Razer) - guitars

Chris Sanders (Britny Fox) - guitars

Pete Holmes (Black N' Blue) - drums

If you want to see Ratt check in at theRattpack.com for tour dates, ticket links and updates.

Tour dates:

July

13 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amp @OC Fair

September

7 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont

October

5 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

6 - Manistee, MI - Little River Casino

12 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

13 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete St

25 - Worley, ID - Courdalene Casino