RATT - Fan-Filmed Video From Philadelphia Show Posted

Ratt, featuring classic lineup members Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Juan Croucier (bass) and Warren DeMartini (guitar) along with former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo, are currently on the road for a string of US tour dates. On April 27th they played the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Wanted Man"

"Dangerous But Worth the Risk"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Walkin' the Dog" (Rufus Thomas cover)

"Way Cool Jr."

"I'm Insane"

"In Your Direction"

"Lack of Communication"

"Lay It Down"

"You're in Love"

"Lovin' You's a Dirty Job"

"Slip Of The Lip"

"Nobody Rides for Free"

"Body Talk"

"Back for More"

"Round and Round"

Tour dates are listed below:

April

29 - M3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD

May

28 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

June

1 - Limelight - Peoria, IL

2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

3 - Rockfest - Kansas City, KS

July

7 - Uncle Sam Jam - Woodhaven, MI

12 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI