RATT - Fan-Filmed Video From Sweden Rock 2017 Show Posted

Ratt, featuring classic lineup members Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Juan Croucier (bass) and Warren DeMartini (guitar) along with former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo, performed at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden on June 9th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

"Wanted Man"

"I'm Insane"

"Dangerous but Worth the Risk"

"Walkin' the Dog"

"Way Cool Jr."

"You Think You're Tough"

"In Your Direction"

"Lovin' You's a Dirty Job"

"Slip of the Lip"

"Nobody Rides for Free"

"Lack of Communication"

"Lay It Down"

"You're in Love"

"Body Talk"

"Back for More"

"Round and Round"

Ratt recently guested on 98.9 The Rock and discussed the possibility of recording a new studio album for release in 2018. Check out the interview below.

Upcoming Ratt tour dates:

July

7 - Uncle Sam Jam - Woodhaven, MI

12 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI