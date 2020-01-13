RATT, FOZZY Added To KISS Kruise X

The tenth edition of the KISS Kruise, appropriately dubbed KISS Kruise X, will set sail October 30th to November 4th 2020 from Miami, Florida to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras aboard The Norwegian Pearl.

Don’t miss your chance to see KISStory as the band rounds out a decade at sea! The KISS Kruise X is setting sail for another amazing rock n’ roll adventure and you’re invited.

To sail with KISS, Queensrÿche, Ratt, Fozzy, and many more talented artists next fall - join the pre-sale today at this location.

KISS will resume their End Of The Road World Tour on February 1st in Manchester, NH at SNHU Arena with special guest David Lee Roth. To view the complete live itinerary, click here.